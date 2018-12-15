While it may be true that you can’t do it all, newly appointed Killeen school board member Brett Williams came close, as he attended both the school board and city council meetings on Tuesday.
Williams cast a vote at the Killeen Independent School Board meeting on W.S. Young just before 6 p.m., then headed over to the Killeen City Council meeting, where he made a presentation at approximately 8 p.m.
Williams was present for the first part of the school board meeting, during which the board interviewed and selected Gatesville ISD Superintendent Eric Penrod as the new deputy superintendent of KISD. Williams then went on to the City Council meeting, where he presented information to the council concerning the outsourcing of management for Stonetree Golf Club.
Williams was appointed to the KISD board Oct. 23 to fill a seat that had been vacant since July.
He is also the executive director of community services for the city of Killeen, where he oversees the parks and recreation department of the city, among other responsibilities.
Although Tuesday could have stretched Williams, the two commitments might not conflict often.
According to city spokeswoman Hilary Shine, city staff is required to attend City Council meetings only when they have a specific item on the agenda, as Williams did on Tuesday.
The KISD board does not have a policy on how many meetings a member must attend or is allowed to miss.
“He (Williams) had to leave to deal with something specifically related to his job,” KISD spokesman Terry Abbott said Thursday. “It won’t be a normal routine.”
Williams said Thursday, “I am blessed that I am able to have a career that allows me to serve my city. And now the school board allows me to donate my personal time to serve my community.”
