The National Weather Service projects possible “spotty showers” for the remainder of Saturday, according to meteorologist Joey Picca. Beginning Saturday night, generally dry conditions are expected through Monday for the Killeen area. Precipitation chances increase to about 40 to 50% on Tuesday and 50% on Wednesday as a system is expected to move in from the west.
Over the next few days, high temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s with low temperatures in the lower 70s.
As of Saturday, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, water levels at Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake were about seven feet above normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.