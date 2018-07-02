UPDATE 1:10 p.m.
The assisted living facility at Coryell Memorial Hospital is officially operational after Tuesday's explosion forced an evacuation of the hospital. All 29 residents living in The Oaks assisted living facility have returned home as of Monday afternoon. Two of the original 31 will stay with family.
Hospital officials said nursing home residents will return home by the end of the day Tuesday.
"There are approximately 78 residents still in the process of returning home," hospital CEO David Byrom said at a press conference Monday.
"The (assisted living) residents who have come back so far were ready to come home. There were lots of smiles and tears."
Immediately after the explosion on Tuesday, hospital patients and staff evacuated the building. According to residents of The Oaks, they were evacuated first to a gazebo on the hospital's grounds and then to a Methodist church across the street.
Since Tuesday, nursing home and assisted living residents have been staying either with family members or other area hospitals until they were cleared to return to Coryell Memorial.
UPDATE 12:04 p.m.: Coryell Memorial Hospital officials are speaking at a press conference now underway.
"We want to let everyone know we're back after a Herculean effort," said Coryell Memorial Hospital CEO David Byrom. "We're continuing to heal and move forward."
Almost one week after the explosion at Coryell Memorial Hospital, five of 14 patients have been released from the hospital.
Nine of the surviving 14 victims remain in the hospital, and the other five men have been released from the hospital, said Nathan Gohlke, Gatesville Police Department chief, on Monday.
“I’m not sure on the extent of injuries of the men who remain in the hospital,” he said, adding that the men two men at Parkland Hospital in Dallas are in the burn unit there.
Two men died as a result of injuries in Tuesday's explosion at the hospital expansion work site.
Michael Bruggman, 43, died in the blast and a memorial service was held Monday. Filiberto Morales, 36, of Round Rock, was injured in the blast and died Thursday.
Gohlke said Morales death was not due to burn injuries. “He suffered concussion-type injuries,” he said.
Two men are at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, three workers are at San Antonio Military Medical Center in San Antonio, and four remain at Dell Seaton Medical Center in Austin, he said on Sunday.
“Hopefully we can get the rest of the men home soon,” Gohlke said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.