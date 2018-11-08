It was a quiet evening Thursday as no residents turned out for the third and final public hearing on the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport Master plan in Killeen.
The public hearings were part of a comment hearing on the master plan, which will will provide a guide for airport development over the next 20 years detailing short-, mid- and long-range goals and financial plans to achieve them, according to the city.
In total, the goals are projected at a cost of about $446.9 million, with short-term goals totaling $26.2 million, mid-term totaling $61.5 million and long-term totaling $359.1 million.
Among short-term goals that could be fulfilled as soon as 2020 is acquiring land at Fort Hood adjacent to the airport, which could then be utilized as wide, multipurpose land for corporate entities interested in establishing distribution centers around the airport.
At a hearing in Copperas Cove on Wednesday, Aviation Planning Leader Suzanne Peyton, with Garver consultants, said the plans aren’t time sensitive. Plans will be undertaken once a need presents itself.
“Some development won’t be needed until it’s triggered,” Peyton said.
The airport is in transition period after Delta Airlines pulled out of the facility in January. The airport has seen a nearly decadelong trend of dwindling ridership that has begun to stabilize in recent months.
Go to http://killeenfthood.airportstudy.com for details on the Master Plan, and to leave comments about the plan.
Herald staff writer Matt Payne contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.