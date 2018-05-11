The Harker Heights Fire Department has not yet determined a cause in Thursday night's brush fire near Dana Peak Park.
Three acres, dense with cedars and other ground cover, were burned, according to a press release distributed by HHFD.
Harker Heights firefighters were notified of the brush fire around 7 p.m. Thursday by the Bell County 911 Center. Multiple fire trucks were dispatched to the scene, where two small fires were observed.
Wind conditions caused the fire to grow quickly and the Heights units called in additional resources. Fifteen agencies responded to the fire, according to the release.
No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported, and no homes were damaged.
Day campers were kept at Dana Peak Park until the fire was under control, then the 30 to 40 individuals were allowed to leave the park.
The area involved in the fire continues to be monitored to ensure it remains contained, according to the press release.
