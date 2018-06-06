The Killeen Fire Department’s Fire Marshal’s Office was still investigating the cause of a fire Wednesday that damaged a fourplex in the 3600 block of Malibu Lane the night before, an official said.
“Some people are saying they heard an explosion, but we’re not sure yet what caused that sound,” said Capt. Mike Eveans with the Fire Marshal's Office.
The Red Cross arrived on scene to help families displaced by the fire. Around 10 people were displaced, he said.
“It is a volunteer organization so sometimes it can take longer but they were there really fast last night,” Eveans said.
The first engines were dispatched at 6:21 p.m. and it took at least an hour to get the fire under control, he said.
The entire building has smoke and water damage, but most of the damage was to the exterior, attic and roof, Eveans said.
Witnesses the Herald spoke with at the scene said the fire seemed to spread fast.
“It just went quick,” said Arthur James, a resident in the subdivision.
Eveans agreed it was a fast-spreading fire.
“Once the fire got into the attic it spread across all four units,” he said. “There’s a lot of fuel, especially rafters, in the attic.”
One minor injury was reported by a resident and no one was transported by EMS.
Fifteen fire and rescue units responded to the scene, including mutual aid from the Harker Heights Fire Department.
