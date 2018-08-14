No criminal charges will be filed in the case of an infant who died while in the care of a babysitter in Killeen, according to media reports.
Eight-month-old Jayse Robinson died on July 16 at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights after being in the care of a babysitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.