The new Aldi is looking more like a grocery store every day. The steal beams are going up as construction continues on the discount grocery store’s new location in Killeen.
“The new store in Killeen is currently under construction,” said Laura Bassel, Aldi spokeswoman on Friday. “At this time, there has not been a date set for the opening of the new store.”
The estimated value of the building is $3.3 million, according to permits issued by the city.
The new Aldi will be at 3501 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, said Phyllis Gogue, vice president of economic development at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, in January.
She said Aldi has submitted all the required permit paperwork to the city’s planning and review process — a sure sign the company is coming.
Aldi already has one store in Killeen, 2500 E. Central Texas Expressway, which opened in 2015. Headquartered in Essen, Germany, Aldi has 1,752 stores in the U.S., with 44 different locations currently in Texas.
