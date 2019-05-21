HARKER HEIGHTS — The Killeen and Harker Heights fire departments collaborated on putting out a fire in Heights on Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities were called to the 800 block of South Roy Reynolds Drive at 1:11 p.m. on a report of a fire spotted behind a house.
Heights Fire Chief Paul Sims said there were no injuries and the determination of the cause of the fire is still pending.
“No one was home and we were able to put the fire completely out quickly,” Sims said.
The fire is still under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon.
