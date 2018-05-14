An early morning fire at Lifeway Fellowship Church in Killeen led to Sunday worship services being canceled, as fire, smoke and water damage forced church staff to close the building.
“The alarm went off at 4 a.m., so no one was in the building, luckily,” Pastor Jimmy Towers said. “According to the (Killeen) Fire Department, there was an electrical shortage in the walls and that caught the insulation on fire.”
Towers said while the fire was mostly contained to the back of the church building, the sprinkler system led to most of the floor of the building being flooded.
“The sprinkler system didn’t really damage the furniture, it just flooded the floors,” he said. “We have people there right now working to clean it up, and we have the doors open to try and get the smoke out.”
Towers said he received a call about the fire shortly after 4 a.m. He said by the time he arrived at the church, the fire department already had the fire under control.
“I couldn’t be more pleased with how the fire department handled the blaze,” he said. “They got it under control very quickly.
Despite canceling the Sunday services, Towers said the church members who didn’t get the message about the fire still held a small prayer circle in the parking lot at 8 a.m.
Towers is not sure when the building will reopen, but said he hopes to have it ready for next Sunday’s services.
(1) comment
DO NOT KEEP YOUR FINANCIAL BURDEN TO YOURSELF CONTACT US NOW FOR ANY KIND OF LOAN AT A LOW INTEREST OF 2%.( stephenswillsloan@gmail.com )
Our loans are well insured for maximum security is our priority, Our leading goal is to help you get the service you deserve, Our Loan program is the quickest. We give out loan in any currency of your choice {Us Dollar, pounds, Euro, Dinar, etc} and duration of 1 to 30 years to pay back the loan (secure and unsecured).
Do you need any kind of loan and have low credit score, Have you find it difficult to get loans
from local banks and other financial institutions? solution to your financial problem is STEPHEN WILLIAMS LOAN FIRM. The terms and conditions are very reasonable and considerate.
We offer a wide range of financial services which includes: Xmas Loans, Business Loans, Debt Consolidation Loans, Personal Loans, Car loans, Hotel loans, Student loans, Home Refinancing Loans with low interest rate @2% per annul for individuals, companies and corporate bodies.
Interested applicants should Contact us via email: stephenswillsloan@gmail.com. Apply and be free from financial bondage.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.