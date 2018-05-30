No injuries were reported after a vehicle barreled through a martial arts school off Stan Schlueter Loop, police said.
Glass and brick crumbled down the front of U.S. Taekwondo College at 4008 E. Stan Schlueter Loop after a driver accidentally crashed into the business Wednesday afternoon.
This story will be updated as details come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.