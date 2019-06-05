Killeen Police Department responded to a call of a car versus building accident at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday. The car struck the brick wall on the front of Killeen Animal Care at 424 W. Rancier Ave.
No injuries were reported.
According to Bobby Castillo, a traffic investigator with KPD, the driver was parked in the parking lot and thought she had put the car in reverse.
The Killeen Fire Department arrived on scene at 3 p.m. According to Battalion Chief Clayton Brooks, emergency responders met with the driver of the vehicle to check on her condition. They also reported that a female was trapped inside the building. Brooks said KFD cleared rubble from in front of the door and that person is fine.
Building inspectors from the city of Killeen inspected the building. According to Al Cordova, the building sustained no structural damage and Killeen Animal Care will be able to operate as normal.
