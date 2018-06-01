A fire at an apartment complex destroyed two units and damaged six others on Thursday afternoon, city officials said in a news release.
The Lampasas Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at the River Park Village East apartments around 1:23 p.m., according to the city.
No injuries were reported.
“Due to the nature of the apartment complex having eight apartments under one roof, fire was active in two of the apartments along with having a common attic over all eight apartments made this a very challenging fire for the Lampasas Fire Department,” according to the release. “It did not help that the temperature outside was 97 degrees and humidity of 44 percent.”
Fire Chief Reece Oestreich was the first to arrive on scene and reported smoke and fire showing.
“Oestreich took command of the scene and requested Kempner VFD, Acadian EMS and Lampasas Police Department and off-duty Lampasas Fire Department personnel,” according to the city.
After the fire was suppressed, firefighters searched all eight units and confirmed that all occupants were out of the apartments.
Red Cross was called in to assist residents displaced by the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Lampasas Fire Marshal’s office, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.