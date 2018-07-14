Killeen residents can’t even expect a light breeze to cool them off this coming week.
The National Weather Service predicts hot — and hotter — high temperatures in the day to come. 100-degree temperatures will persist, according to meteorologist Juan Hernandez, with little humidity and likely no rain.
“We’re really not looking at much relief temperature wise, and it’s going to be dry as well,” Hernandez said. “There won’t be any cold fronts coming—nothing major to keep us from reaching those hot temperatures.”
The rain total for the month of July so far is a mere 13 hundredths of an inch at Skylark Field, according to Hernandez. The total should be at around 1 inch so far, he said.
Most of Bell County is currently experiencing moderate drought conditions, according to the Texas Drought Monitor's latest map. A small portion in the northern regions of the county are under severe conditions.
Monday’s forecast calls for a high of 100 with a low of 74.
Tuesday is expected to have a high of 102 and a low of 75.
The high on Wednesday is expected to be 102 with a low of 76.
Thursday’s forecast calls for a high of 104 with a low of 77.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level is more than 6 feet below normal elevation, and Belton Lake is about 3 and a half feet below normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
