Killeen firefighters found nobody inside while working an apartment fire near the corner of Andover Drive and West Lane.
At least four firetrucks responded to the incident Thursday afternoon at The Colony apartment complex at 2214 Andover Drive.
No flames or smoke were apparent. Nearby residents watching crews respond to the blaze said they didn't see any sign of fire, and that crews "responded quickly."
Crews did not immediately know the cause of the fire.
