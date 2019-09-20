NOLANVILLE — The Nolanville City Council approved a $1.94 million budget and tax rate after conducting a final public hearing Thursday.

The new budget, which begins Oct. 1, calls for increases to Nolanville Police Department to a total of $751,000, which will be used for pay increases, creating an investigation position, recruitment, and to repair a vehicle within the fleet.

Lana Husband started her journalism career as a Unit Pubic Affairs Representative for the 504th MI Company while deployed to Iraq. Now, Lana uses her 10 yrs experience to cover local news in the Central Texas Area focusing on technology and the military.

