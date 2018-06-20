The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 has lifted a boil water notice for customers who live in Nolanville.
On Monday, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required WCID-3 to issue a precautionary boil water notice to inform Nolanville customers that because of an interruption in service, water from the WCID-3 system must be boiled before consumption.
In a news release early Wednesday afternoon, the water district said the system had taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels and /or bacteriological quality testing.
Lab results indicate the water does not require testing, the release stated.
Anyone with questions is asked to call the water district at 254-698-6885.
