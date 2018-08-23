Those in Nolanville Friday have a chance for one last summer hoorah, all while supporting a new facility benefiting area children.
The Back to School Splash will be held 6 p.m. Friday in the Nolanville City Park near East Willow and Mesquite streets. Movies, music and snow cones provided by the Clements Boys & Girls Club and Lions Club Nolanville will be available for guests to enjoy.
The home for the new unit is out of the Mary Marie Multi-Use Center for youth programming after the Nolanville City Council in July approved the organization operating out of the building.
The club will start by serving ages 6 to 12 years old. Free membership for Nolanville youth is available. To sign up, visit www.bgctx.org, or call 254-699-5808 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.