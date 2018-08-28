The city of Nolanville will be holding a series of talks over senior-related topics with their new “Senior Buzz” program, to be held Thursday mornings in September from 8 to 10 a.m. at the J.W. Sims Community Center, 408 N. 10th St. in Nolanville.
Anyone aged 50 and up is invited to attend the meetings, which will include coffee (the “buzz” part of Senior Buzz). You do not need to be a Nolanville resident to attend.
The first meeting on Sept. 6, according to City Manager Kara Escajeda, will be “to find out what they (the attendees) want for future talks.” She added that Mayor Christina Rosenthal and any available members of the city council will be there.
The second meeting on Sept. 13 will focus on health, and will include glucose readings, blood pressure readings, and nutritional information, provided by Acadian Ambulance Service. Escajeda said she also hopes to include some kind of forum in future talks for legal matters which affect seniors. And if people just want to sit with their coffee, share small talk, and play some board games, Escajeda said that’s fine, too.
The hope is that there will be enough interest generated in Senior Buzz to continue the program beyond September. “Whether it continues beyond September depends (solely) on interest,” Escajeda said.
