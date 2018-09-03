The word “renaissance” is simply defined as “rebirth,” and Nolanville’s plans for improvements to the city are doing just that — breathing new life into the city one project at a time, creating a renaissance movement of its own.
City Manager Kara Escajeda has been at the helm of the city’s improvements. A retired Army officer with a background in environmental science, she came straight into the city manager’s position three years ago and dove right in.
“A lot of these were grants I started when I got here,” she said. She’s put those grant monies and her time to good use.
First, due to a small park grant from Texas Parks & Wildlife, Nolanville is now in the process of finishing the first phase of its park expansion and is just beginning its second phase.
The second phase, which will take place over the next three years, will begin with the building of a basketball court, then a football field, and eventually a dog park with walking trails and a skate park.
As to the newly opened Mary Marie Multi-Use Center that is now home to the Clements Boys & Girls Club — Nolanville Unit, Escajeda said, “There will be a lot of partnerships (with the Club) in the future.”
Then, Escajeda said, “We’ve finished our ‘Safe Routes to Schools’ by adding sidewalks. And we repaired the road with curbing and paved the road for the bus stop.”
Some of the biggest changes are coming with the improvements being made to Main Street. Escajeda said the city is adding 10-foot sidewalks on both sides of the road to lead over the railroad tracks to the bus stop, leaving a safe way for pedestrians to reach the public transit system.
In addition, the Keep Nolanville Beautiful Committee received a $10, 000 grant by winning the Governor’s Community Achievement Award, which will help to add landscaping and lighting to Main Street.
The fire department will also be receiving a new parking lot.
“Your downtown is a reflection of your city — that’s why we can’t wait for the improvements to Main Street to finish. It will really show how the city is coming along,” Escajeda said.
She is quick to point out that there have been a lot of people involved in making dreams into reality, including Mayor Christina Rosenthal, the city council, and the Nolanville Economic Development Corporation.
She added, “Colleen Smith, the former president of NEDC, has been a huge force in this.”
”There is great continuity between the different committees and the council,” she said.
“It wasn’t just the council; it was the citizens,” noted Rosenthal.
“They’ve really tightened this community up a lot since we moved here,” resident Dennis Thompson said. He said he and his family plan to stay here for a long time.
Tiana Quick, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas, is a Nolanville resident. She said, “They’re doing an excellent job of turning this community around. I’m a fairly new resident here myself, and I couldn’t be happier.”
Though there is plenty to keep everyone busy for the next couple of years, Escajeda is already looking ahead, though remaining tight-lipped about her ideas. “We have other exciting plans in the works,” she said.
“We’ve grown leaps and bounds from where we were,” Rosenthal said. “I can’t wait to see where it goes in the next couple of years. I know it will be great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.