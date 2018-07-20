The Mary Marie Multi-Use Center for youth programming will now be home to the Boys & Girls Club of Nolanville after the Nolanville City Council approved the organization operating out of the building on Thursday.
“We are incredibly excited to finally have a club here in the Nolanville area,” said Tiana Quick, the chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas, at the building sign dedication Friday morning. “It’s been a long time coming and something that’s been needed.”
The club will initially start by serving ages 6 to 12 years old.
“Hopefully when we get a gymnasium in the near future, we’ll be looking to serve teens- middle to high school students,” Quick added. “But more to come on ‘teen night’ and other things we’re working with the community on.”
The Boys & Girls Club are offering free membership for the youth who live in the city of Nolanville and encourage them to sign up at www.bgctx.org or call downtown to get more information at 254-699-5808.
