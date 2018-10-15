The Central Bell County Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire slightly before 3 a.m. Monday that resulted in a total loss of the house but no injuries, according to the fire department.
“It was a vacant structure that was being used as storage, there was no power going to the building at all,” fire Chief Jason Worsdale said. “The fire was contained to the one structure, which was a total loss.”
The fire started at a home on Farm-to-Market Road 439 near Lonesome Oak Drive in Nolanville. Worsdale said the call came in around 2:45 a.m. from someone who was passing through the area. He said firefighters were on the scene by 2:50 a.m. and the fire was under control by 4:09 a.m.
While the exact cause of the fire is still unknown, Worsdale said the three most likely scenarios were either “a lightning strike, intentional arson or a homeless person trying to get out of the weather accidentally started it.”
The investigation is ongoing.
