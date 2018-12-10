The city of Nolanville will hold its annual First Responders’ Parade on Saturday, and city officials are hopeful that the decent weekend weather forecast will result in a large turnout for the event.
“Last year it was kind of drizzly,” City Manager Kara Escajeda said. “This year we also have a larger military presence, which should draw more of a crowd.”
Two units from Fort Hood will be participating in the parade: The First Cavalry Horse Detachment and the 504th Military Intelligence Brigade. Escajeda said the parade will be “a quick one,” which the city hopes will “encourage more people to come out and support the parade.”
There will also be several photo opportunities available at the end of the parade. Escajeda said Santa Claus will be available for pictures with families at the Community Center after the parade ends. Also, the parade will include a Whoville float — from “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,” by Dr. Seuss — that families will be able to take pictures on at the end of the parade.
The parade will start on Main Street at noon and will end at Cavasos Elementary School.
The parade is not the only holiday event being planned by an area city. Other events include:
Crafting at library
The Killeen Public Library is hosting Make & Take Mondays in December for adults to make holiday crafts and take them home as decorations or gifts.
The final creation will be a round bauble Dec. 17.
Sessions are from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Killeen Arts and Activities Center, building E.
The entrance is behind the playground.
Participation is free, and no registration is required.
To learn more about the Killeen Public Library and its services and activities, go to killeentexas.gov/libraries.
Feast of Sharing
The city of Killeen and H-E-B will host the 11th annual Feast of Sharing from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS.. Young Drive. The community is invited.
The Feast of Sharing highlights the ongoing effort to combat hunger in the community by providing a free holiday meal.
The meal is made possible through public-private partnership. The city organizes hun dreds of volunteers to serve thousands of pounds of food donated and prepared by H-E-B. In addition to the meal, festive entertainment and activities are planned. There is no cost to participate.
Holiday decorating contest
Killeen residents are invited to show off their festively decorated homes during the annual Outdoor Decorating Contest.
The public will select favorites.
The Celebrate Killeen Committee hosts the competition each year to foster neighborhood and community pride. Displays can include lighting, figures, animation and other festive features.
The public will vote on entries through an online survey Dec. 12-16. First-, second- and third-place winners will be announced Dec. 20.
Nature in Lights
The Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area annual Trail of Lights is open from 5:30 to 11 p.m. daily until Jan. 6.
The trail, which is at North Nolan Road and Cottage Road in Belton, features miles of outdoor light displays and an opportunity to visit Santa’s Village for shopping and pictures with Santa. Cars, mini-vans, and pickups are $15 per carload.
Light Show
The Carlson Christmas Light Show will be from 6 to 10 p.m. daily until Dec. 25 at 428 Winter Sun Drive, Harker Heights. Tune into FM 88.1 to listen to the coordinated holiday music.
