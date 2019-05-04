NOLANVILLE — While Lemonade Day is an event itself, the city of Nolanville combined it with the opening of its new market square, at 204 N. Main St., to create an even larger fair-like event on Saturday.
The event began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the market square. Mayor Andy Williams cut the ribbon with key city officials and members of the Economic Development Committee joining him.
“I’m really excited about this event. This is just the start of things happening in this community,” Williams said.
Wiiliams’ three daughters were taking part in Lemonade Day. Their booth held lemonade-flavored sno-cones with different flavor add-ins, as well as hot dogs to feed the hungry patrons at the event. 15-year-old Aliya Williams said their proceeds were going to an Austin homeless shelter.
Other lemonade stands also offered food such as tacos and cookies, and there was a food truck on site, as well.
There were also vendors selling unique artisan crafts, and artist Jonathan Blauvelt of Blauvelt Art was the first to try out the brand-new “Activity Box,” a shipping container modified to use as a market stall.
Nolanville resident Vergie Wittkop said of the event, “I think it’s wonderful...It shows our city is growing and that’s a wonderful thing.”
