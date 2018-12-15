NOLANVILLE — Folks were in the Christmas spirit in Nolanville on a chilly but sunny Saturday for the annual First Responders Parade, but it was really about honoring people who run toward danger to help others.
“This is to highlight our police, paramedics and firefighters,” said Kara Escajeda, Nolanville city manager. “It’s about them.”
Around 20 organizations participated in the parade, but Escajeda said it’s not unusual to have a few last-minute sign-ups as people get into the parade spirit.
“It’s a small-town parade so we just have fun with it,” she said.
Of course, Santa Claus was on hand to take photos with families after the parade.
The horse detachment of Fort Hood’s 1st Cavalry Division led the way on the parade route of about a mile, starting on Main Street and ending at Cavasos Elementary School.
