The Nolanville Back to School Splash event was the quintessential example of family, friends and fun. A great way to finish off the summer before school began, August 24th, 2018.

 Michael Gibbs | Herald

Nolanville is hosting a back to school splash event on Aug. 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Monarch City Park in Nolanville.

There will be water fights, kites, music, games and food that will start at 6:30 p.m., according to the city’s Facebook page. A movie will be played once it gets dark.

