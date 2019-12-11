Nolanville construction

Sidewalks on the East and West sides of Main Street are seen under the I-14 overpass on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in Nolanvills.

 Gabe Wolf | Herald

Nolanville’s Main Street overpass will soon be closed a few nights per week to bottom traffic as crews work to expand the bridge to three lanes in each direction.

The Texas Department of Transportation will begin a series of Main Street closures at the intersection of Main Street and Interstate 14 in Nolanville beginning this Sunday.

