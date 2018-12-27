Residents of Nolanville still do not have a reliable way to track the city’s police department on social media, as a result of an unauthorized Facebook page that claims to represent the department.
The page posts videos and photos of department activity, but no posts have been made since October 2016.
A February post made by Nolanville police Chief Dan Porter discredits the page’s validity.
“Please be aware that this site is not the officially maintained Facebook page for the Nolanville Police Department,” the post reads. “This site was set up by a former city employee and is not managed or monitored by the City of Nolanville or the Nolanville Police Department. The City of Nolanville and the Nolanville Police Department are not responsible for the content of this page and are working diligently to have this page removed.”
Porter said Wednesday that the former employee who began the page is refusing to cooperate with efforts to have the page removed. The department has also sent official letters and requests to Facebook in attempts to have the page removed.
“All of our efforts have been completely ignored by Facebook,” Porter said. “Facebook is no help in determining who is listed as the site owner or administrator.”
Until the issue is resolved, there will be no official page for the police department so that it does not create confusion, according to the chief.
