Nolanville residents are encouraged to boil their water until notified otherwise.
The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District (WCID) is warning residents of Nolanville that they might experience interruption in their water service or have low pressure while crews work on a nearby subdivision, an official said.
Once water services are fully restored, a “Precautionary Boil Order” will be issued for the affected areas.
“Construction crews are working on infrastructure within the new phase of the Bella Charca subdivision,” said Stephanie Hall with WCID #3 on Monday morning in a news release. “Crews are estimating to have the work completed within the next few hours.”
The boil water notice is a precaution required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, she said.
“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use,” Hall said. “The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.”
Hall said water system officials will notify residents when the water is safe for consumption.
Contact Bell County WCID #3 at 254-698-6885 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.