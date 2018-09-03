What upcoming event features a pie-eating contest, a car show, a petting zoo, music, food and more?
The city of Nolanville’s sixth annual Train Whistle Jamboree.
This year the event will be from 3 to 9 p.m. Sept. 22 at Nolanville City Hall and its surrounding grounds at 101 N. Fifth St.
“Every year, we try to add a new element to it,” said City Manager Kara Escajeda.
For instance, she said, “This is the first time we’ve done a car show.”
Also new this year will be cultural dancing featuring Korean dancers, video games (provided by Game Changer), and a pie-eating contest, which will have two categories—children (younger than 14) and adults (14 and older).
“Sign-up for the pie-eating contest will begin at 3:15, and the contest will be held at 4 (p.m.). We’ll be taking the first 15 people in each category,” Escajeda said.
And there will still be a petting zoo, but Escajeda said it will be “souped up this year,” with full-size horses for adults to ride.
Live music this year will be provided by Steven Franks, who plays country rock, as well as the band Swanky Digs, a rock dance cover band.
Other activities will include bounce houses, full-size Jenga, face painting, caricatures and a jam demonstration.
The event will end with a fireworks show.
For more information, go to www.nolanvilleedc.org/train-whistle-jamboree or the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NolanvilleTrainWhistleJamboree/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.