NOLANVILLE — Nolanville’s brand-new program, Senior Buzz, began its first meeting Thursday morning at 8 a.m., and had about 20 area seniors participating in Coffee with Cops.
Nolanville Police Chief Daniel Porter and two of his officers, Crystal Henbach and Kristopher Bolton, came to the meeting to spend some time chatting with attendees as everyone enjoyed coffee and other refreshments. Most of the attendees were Nolanville residents, though a few came from as far away as Belton.
Other notable people in attendance were City Manager Kara Escajeda; Crystal Briggs, assistant city manager; Joan Hinshaw, city councilwoman; and Emma McCullough, former mayor.
One of those who attended but were not a city resident was Mary Alice “Tuke” Shoemaker, who many will recognize as the wife of the late Gen. Robert Shoemaker. She came with her friend and neighbor Shirley Bingham, who said they will be there next week, as well.
“Next week is health check,” said Escajeda. She said that Acadian Ambulance Service will be there to provide blood pressure and glucose readings, and there will be nutritional information discussed. There will also be plenty of time to socialize.
One does not have to be a Nolanville resident to participate; everyone 50 and over is invited to attend. Senior Buzz meets every Thursday morning in September from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the J.W. Sims Community Center, located at 408 N. 10th St.
