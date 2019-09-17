train whistle06.JPG

Cairo Brown rides a mule at the petting zoo at the Train Whistle Jamboree Saturday in Nolanville. The event had a petting zoo, inflatables, food trucks and vendors. Sergio Flores|Herald.

The Nolanville Train Whistle Jamboree will be from 3 to 9 p.m. Sept. 21 at Nolanville City Hall, 101 N. Fifth St. In addition to live music, a petting zoo, games, vendors, and food, there will be a pie eating contest at 3:30 p.m. and a barbecue cookoff at 5 p.m.

