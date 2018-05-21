Today is Election Day for a group of county, state and national runoffs for party nominations.
Per state law, Texas races at the county level up are decided by majority rather than plurality. On March 6, a number of races did not result in outright winners, with the top two vote getters in each race moving on to today’s runoff election.
Early voting for the runoff took place last week. By the end of early voting Friday, there were 6,460 ballots cast in Bell County, 1,853 ballots cast in Coryell County and 1,887 ballots cast in Lampasas County.
All of the winners of today’s head-to-head runoffs will be the party nominees for the Nov. 6 general election.
Election day polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the locations listed below. Voters must bring a valid ID to their polling locations.
Bell County voters are organized by precinct. Voters in Lampasas and Coryell counties vote at large at specified polling locations.
Here are the races by district and county:
House District 54
Perhaps the biggest race in the area, the Republican primary race for House District 54, is one of the many races to be decided today.
Incumbent Rep. Scott Cosper, of Killeen, is facing off against Dr. Brad Buckley, a Killeen veterinarian who lives in Salado.
The District 54 race is one of a kind this year, as Cosper is the only incumbent House Republican to face a challenger in the runoff phase.
The winner of today’s runoff will go on to face Democrat Kathy Richerson, of Bell County, in the general election.
For more information on House District 54 race, visit kdhnews.com/centerforpolitics.
U.S. District 31
The Democratic challenger to U.S. District 31 Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, will also be decided tonight.
Democrat Mary Jennings “M.J.” Hegar, of Cedar Park, an Air Force veteran and author, will face off against Dr. Christine Eady Mann of Cedar Park, a family physician.
District 31 encompasses a section of the Interstate 35 corridor, Killeen and most of Fort Hood.
U.S. District 25
Two Austin Democrats in the runoff are vying for the nomination to run against incumbent Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, who was unopposed in March’s primary.
Criminal defense attorney Chris Perri — one of five Democrats in the primary — will face attorney and medical professional Julie Oliver.
Bell County
The race for Bell County commissioner Precinct 2 also went to a runoff election.
Republican incumbent Tim Brown is facing Bobby Whitson in the Tuesday election.
Brown has been a county commissioner for six terms. He blamed leadership at the Texas Legislature for a large amount of unfunded mandates.
He said in an interview with the Herald in March that county growth, road maintenance, restricting the size of county government and unfunded mandates from the state are among his top priorities.
Whitson is the president of the Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union, and said that his experience as a banker gives him a unique vantage point.
The winner of the runoff will be unopposed in the November general election.
Coryell County
There were several close races in the county in March, and three went into the runoff election.
The county judge, district clerk and county treasurer races all have runoffs.
In the county judge race, Janice Gray is facing off against Roger Miller.
The district clerk race is another that will see a runoff election. Becky Moore is running against Jeremy Pruitt.
The third runoff election will be for county treasurer. Randi McFarlin is facing Cindy Hitt for the position.
All of the runoff winners will be unopposed in the November general election.
Lampasas County
Three Lampasas races will also be facing runoffs. Still to be decided are Republican nominations for district judge, Precinct 2 county commissioner and district clerk.
Larry W. Allison and Randy Hoyer will compete in a runoff election for the county judge’s seat.
Jamie Smart and Ron Farr will have a runoff election for the Precinct 2 county commissioner seat.
Edith Wagner Harrison and Trina Wykes Hudson will compete in a runoff election for the position of district clerk.
All of the runoff winners will be unopposed in the November general election.
Election Day Polling Locations:
BELL COUNTY
Killeen area, by precinct
101, 102, 103, 113 — Belton Nazarene Church, 1701 Sparta Road, Belton
104 — Morgan’s Point Fire Dept., 6 Lake Forest Drive, Morgan’s Point Resort,
106, 109, 110 — Fire Station #1, 3800 Westcliff Road Killeen
111 — J.W. Sims Community Center, 408 N. 10th St., Nolanville
201, 202, 209 — Harker Heights Parks & Rec. Center, 307 Millers Crossing, Harker Heights
203 — Salado Church of Christ Activities Center 225 N. Church St., Salado
204, 205 — Marlboro Heights Baptist Church, 800 Rev Abercrombie Drive, Killeen
206, 207, 208, 210 — Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Road, Killeen
311 — First Baptist Church Moffat, 13929 Moffat Road, Temple
401, 413 — Fire Station #9, 5400 Bunny Trail, Killeen
404, 408 — Fire Station #5, 905 W. Jasper Road, Killeen
402, 409 — Southwest Bell Fire Department, 258 Triple 7 Trail, Killeen
405, 412 — Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road, Killeen
406, 410 — Fire Department Support Facility, 114 W. Avenue D, Killeen
CORYELL COUNTY
Gatesville Civic Center, 303 Veterans Memorial Loop, Gatesville
Evant City Hall, 598 E. Highway 84, Evant
Turnersville Community Center, 8115 FM 182, Turnersville
Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B, Copperas Cove
Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road, Copperas Cove
LAMPASAS COUNTY
Lampasas New Covenant Church, 1604 Central Texas Expressway, Lampasas
First Baptist Church, 11915 E. Highway 190, Kempner
JP 2 Office, 104 N. Fourth St., Lometa
