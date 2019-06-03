Killeen-area resident Soldier 4theLord has everything he needs to physically get his nonprofit, Soldiers in Need Foundation, ready to start helping treat the root causes that make people want to commit suicide.
He has four commercial properties he bought to run operations out of — one in Gatesville, one in Copperas Cove and two in Killeen. He has four concession stands and some mobile barbecue pits to help raise money for the nonprofit. He even has a 35-passenger bus that could get people to and from the services he hopes to provide.
And he now has his paperwork from the IRS declaring Soldiers in Need Foundation as a 501(c)(3) public charity.
4theLord has done everything he can think of to lay the groundwork for providing another avenue of assistance to the community, even creating a Facebook page and getting a website. He is lining up people willing to volunteer for him.
What he doesn’t have, however, are the experts needed to get the nonprofit off the ground.
“I need someone who can be the CEO of this, who knows how to best utilize all of these assets,” said 4theLord, who had his name legally changed in 2004 to continuously remind himself of his mission and as a statement for others. “I need an attorney, a mental health coordinator, the people who can come up with events to raise money to cover expenses. I have so many ideas of what we could do: I just need the people who can help me do it.”
4theLord said the nonprofit is aimed at stopping suicide in both the military and civilian communities by providing a faith-based ministry that will use a variety of ways to help address the root problems of suicide. Some of those root problems he spoke about included hunger, homelessness, no job and family problems such as divorce.
“I’m not trying to tell anyone to be a Buddhist, or Muslim or Christian,” he said. “But the belief in a higher power can definitely get you through these things and keep you from killing yourself. If it was not for my Christian faith, I might have committed suicide myself with all the things I’ve been through in my life.”
4theLord said he hopes to find the people needed to run the nonprofit full time, giving him the opportunity to spend more time on the road promoting Soldiers in Need Foundation.
Anyone interested in filling those critical positions can reach 4theLord at soldier.4thelord@yahoo.com. Place “Soldiers for Need Foundation” in the subject line.
dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554
