The Refuge Corporation will be bringing its mobile food pantry back to Killeen this Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
However, this time, instead of downtown, it will be held at the Killeen Community Center, located at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
The mobile food pantry is rotated between Copperas Cove and Killeen every other month. Elder Joseph Solomon, director of the Refuge Corporation, said, “The Killeen Community Center is easy to find, and is a good, neutral location to Copperas Cove, Killeen, and Harker Heights.”
With temperatures expected to be over 100 this weekend, Solomon said, “We’re trying to get in and out before the heat of the day. We will distribute to as many as we can between those times.”
The last time the mobile food bank came to the community, around 700 people were served. Solomon said that he hopes to reach, or exceed, those numbers again. “If (people) don’t mind waiting, they can get what they need — there are plenty of goods to go around.” Each person usually receives between 40 and 50 pounds of food.
“We distribute healthy food to those in need,” Solomon said. Their goal is to distribute not only boxed and canned goods, but also fresh fruits and vegetables.
One way they can do this due to their partnership with the Central Texas Food Bank and Feeding America. The other way is through donations.
The Refuge Corporation always takes donations. They will take boxed and canned goods, which can be dropped off either at the Refuge offices in Copperas Cove or at the Christian House of Prayer in Killeen, or people can make arrangements for donation pickup by calling the Refuge offices at 254-547-6753.
Monetary donations are also accepted and appreciated — every cent goes into the food bank.
“The more we have, the more we can supply,” said Solomon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.