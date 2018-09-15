About 50 residents Saturday morning around Peebles Elementary School in north Killeen were evacuated from their homes as authorities investigate a strong odor from an unknown source, police say.
Killeen Police Department Spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said officers were met with the strong odor Saturday morning. They determined the odor was coming from a residence on Connell Street.
Police quickly evacuated residents to the Bob Gilmore Center at East Veterans Memorial Boulevard, and called Killeen firefighters and a hazmat crew to investigate. Narcotics officers are also on scene, Miramontez said.
The investigation could take several hours, according to Miramontez.
“(Officers) took immediate action, evacuating residents immediately. Right now, there is no danger,” Miramontez said. “They’re all on scene until the hazmat crew clears it and says it’s safe.”
Several blocks are barricaded around the school and off W.S. Young Drive, including Davis Drive, Ruiz Drive, Connell Drive, Peebles Drive and Poage Avenue.
This story will be updated.
