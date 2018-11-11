NOLANVILLE – Veterans, their families and the larger community gathered Sunday at NorthSide Baptist Church for a special Veterans Day service,
“Veterans Day is huge for our church,” said Pastor Adam Garber. “It is recognizing people and giving honor to whom honor is due.”
Retired Staff Sgt. Roy Johnson was honored during the service.
“Just thanking him for his service meant a lot for our church and it just means the world to honor someone how loves the Lord and also has served our country well,” Garber said.
Johnson, who served in Vietnam and Desert Storm, received two Silver Star medals, two Purple Heart medals and six Army Commendation medals during his military career.
“We can’t pay our soldiers enough,” Garber said. “They are not necessarily in it for the money; they are in it to serve. The greatest thing that you can do for a servant is to recognized them and honor them and that goes far beyond what pay can do. It’s just that extra nourishment.”
Garber reminded his community to remember and honor their veterans not just on Veterans Day but throughout the year.
“A church environment provides a great environment for people who are in need and so the community just needs to do the same thing: Reach out, love them, listen and just be a friend,” he said.
The Veterans Day service was followed by a banquet including a cake-cutting ceremony in the church’s Fellowship Hall.
‘it’s About all veterans that served’
Johnson said he was touched by the community outreach and the Veterans Day festivities.
“It’s not all about one person; it’s about all veterans that served,” he said. “Even the ones that did not serve in a combat zone. If it hadn’t been for those people, we wouldn’t have been able to do our jobs.”
Johnson joined the U.S. Army in 1966 for a three-year-tour. He re-enlisted in 1987 and retired after 20 years of active duty in 2004.
“The military has been great for me and my family and it’s an honor that you never forget,” he said. “If you ever served into the military, it is something to be proud of.”
On Veterans Day, Johnson remembered cherished friends and companions he met through his years in the Army.
“You meet people that you will never forget,” he said. “Some of those actually gave their life for me to do what I did.”
The cakes served during the banquet were dedicated to each branch of the military.
Johnson said giving thanks to a veteran doesn’t have to be anything extraordinary.
“Just say thanks,” he said. “That means a lot to each and every one of us.”
Linda Eastep said she enjoyed the Veterans Day festivities and likes the diverse community at NorthSide Baptist Church.
“It’s just a blessing,” she said. “My husband served for just a little bit over 20 years and I love coming to a church that has such a passion for the military.”
Eastep tries to reach out and support young families that are new to the military lifestyle.
“I love to help out the little families that come here and a lot of times it’s their first time when their husbands go overseas,” she said.
NorthSide Baptist Church and Academy is at 1800 W. U.S. Highway 190 in Nolanville.
