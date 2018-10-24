Doors opened to the public for a free circus show at the Killeen Arts & Activities Center Tuesday night, hosed by Nubia Temple 191, a local Shriners group.
The Matagirov Family Circus, also known as the Starlight Circus, put on an a show of magic, gymnastics, balancing, and dance acts in celebration of Nubia Temple 191’s Kid Fest. This is the circus’ third performance for the Nubia Temple and traveled all the way from Florida to perform.
Audience members witnessed the four-person circus team make an audience volunteer hover in mid air; glass bottles disappear and reappear; eight spinning dishes balance on thin stands; 12th generation circus performer and contortionist Angela Suarez take command of a stack of hula hoops during a dance performance; Irina Matagirov make Gunmar Matagirov’s head disappear by placing a “magic” box over his head, and more.
Yaroslav Matagirov performed magic tricks and balancing acts. He has been performing since he was 5 years old, and enjoys traveling around the world.
“Getting to meet new people, seeing new places when there’s something to see,” he said.
After the circus performances, prizes and two bikes were raffled away.
Nubia Temple 191 started in Killeen in 1993 to serve the community. Nubia Temple 191 throws four special annual events the local community can attend and provides scholarships in the fall. Scholarship applications are spread out through local schools. Monetary donations in support of Nubia Temple 191 activities are also welcome.
“As you’ve seen tonight, we support the community, we support the churches, and we support the schools and especially the kids,” said First Ceremony Master Willy L. Fields Sr. when asked what the mission of his organization was. According to Fields, events where kids are assisted are the most meaningful.
Stay updated on Nubia Temple 191 events by finding them on Facebook at @NubiaTemple191PHA and find out where the Matagirov Family Circus will perform next by checking out its Facebook page at @StarlightCircus. The Matagirov Family’s next performance will be in Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.