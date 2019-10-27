Nurses

From left, Traci Tobias, Alexandria Hering, Ling Lu, Karen Vazquez, Carolina Leyva and Han Nguyen recently completed a 12-month residency program at AdventHealth Central Texas in Killeen.

A group of nurses at AdventHealth Central Texas in Killeen recently completed more than 400 hours of specialty course work and training.

AdventHealth recently hosted a lunch and graduation ceremony for six nurses who have completed the 12-week residency program at the Killeen hospital. The graduates were recognized individually and received a certificate and their official RN (registered nurse) employee badge as symbols of their completion of the program.

