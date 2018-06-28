It has been an emotional adjustment for the dozens of senior citizens who were evacuated from the assisted living and nursing home at Coryell Memorial Hospital after the explosion on Tuesday.
Sometimes a simple gesture can go a long way.
“One of the questions we ask our residents a lot is, ‘Do you need anything?’” said Melissa Harris, nursing home administrator at Westview Manor in McGregor, on Thursday.
The nurse heard a whisper in response.
“Well, I could use a Dr. Pepper,” the woman said gently. The next day, the director of nursing bought a tidy supply of Dr. Pepper for the lady.
“Her face just lit up,” Harris said.
Westview took in 35 residents the day of the explosion, and had five more transfers Wednesday due to the incident.
Almost 100 residents, including both the nursing home and the assisted living facility at Coryell Memorial Hospital, had to be uprooted that day, with only the clothes on their backs and their medications, Harris said.
“They had no personal belongings, nothing,” she said.
Just over 30 residents were able to go home with family members, but the others were transferred to three other assisted living homes, including Hillside Medical Lodge in Gatesville and Westview Manor.
Donations are no longer needed at the Hillside Medical Lodge, which had asked for donations of reading glasses, socks and pajamas. The lodge has taken in 20 residents, said Susie Woods, director of public relations at Hillside, on Thursday.
They also have been adjusting to their new surroundings, she said.
“It was overwhelming but we’re grateful for how the community stepped up to help,” Woods said.
She said residents are getting settled in and have had many visits from family and friends.
“They seem happy and calm and we’re grateful people have been coming by to check on them,” Woods said.
Harris said the community has stepped up, bringing food and water for both residents and staff members.
She encourages folks to continue to donate snacks, bottled water and sodas. “We don’t know how long they’ll be here and those items tend to dwindle down,” she said.
Harris said the staff has worked hard to encourage the new residents.
“When they got off the bus that night, all our staff members were lined up to greet them, one staff member assigned to one resident, so they didn’t feel like they were being herded like cattle,” Harris said. “We greeted them, escorted them off the bus and to their rooms, made sure they had water and snacks.”
Mostly, it has been a matter of making sure the residents know they are safe, and that it’s a temporary situation, she said.
“When something goes wrong, they’re concerned, afraid, and wondering why they suddenly have a roommate when they didn’t have one the day before,” Harris said.
The facility has a large population of folks with dementia, but it’s stressful even without that factor. “We have to sort out which side of the room they’re going to take, and answer questions about why we’re moving their stuff,” Harris said.
Harris said that by Wednesday afternoon the residents’ clothes and belongings were delivered, labeled in trash bags.
“It’s important for the public to know it was traumatic for them to give up everything, to step away from their independence and adjust to a new home,” Harris said. “They’ve been through a lot so please pray for them.”
It also has been stressful for staff members at Westview. “Our staff stepped up,” Harris said. “They worked overtime, staying the night. It’s been all hands on deck.”
In the meantime, Harris has seen the seedlings of new friendships.
“It’s a really neat thing,” she said. “Sometimes they realize they already know each other and had lost touch, but I expect the Gatesville residents and McGregor residents are going to get to know each other. It happens all the time.”
