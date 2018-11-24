Daytime high temperatures will rollercoaster up and down this week from a cold front moving through the Killeen area Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.
On Sunday, the high temp will be in the low 60s, with a low of 37. Those figures drop Monday with an anticipated high in the mid-50s and low just above freezing, according to NWS.
Temperatures will then climb back into the mid-60s progressing into the week, said meteorologist Bianca Villanueva. The cold front shouldn’t bring any rain, she added.
As the cold front approaches Sunday evening, however, she said winds could reach up to 30 mph. They won’t last, however, as things calm down days later.
Sunday’s forecast calls for a high of 63 with a low of 37.
Monday is expected to have a high of 54 and a low of 33.
The high on Tuesday is expected to be 60 with a low of 39.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for a high of 65 with a low of 49.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level is more than 11 feet above normal elevation, and Belton Lake is more than 7 feet above normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
