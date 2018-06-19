Children are dressed in their raincoats and galoshes, ready to jump in puddles after scattered rainfall in Killeen on Monday and Tuesday. But the scattered rainfall likely will not be enough to alleviate dry conditions in the region, a National Weather Service meteorologist said on Tuesday.
NWS rain gauges at Killeen and Fort Hood showed that .16 of an inch of rain fell on Monday and Tuesday morning.
“It was scattered between Temple and Killeen, and you can expect more scattered rain over the next two days,” said Steve Fano, NWS meteorologist. “The deep tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico is going to give several more opportunities for showers and maybe thunderstorms.”
Killeen and surrounding areas can expect another half-inch to an inch and a half, but it will be hit-or-miss.
“It depends on if you’re lucky enough to get under one of the showers,” Fano said. “They can produce a lot of rain pretty quickly.”
A weak low pressure system is circulating Gulf moisture into Central Texas, but coastal Texas is likely to get more widespread rain, he said.
The drought monitor released weekly by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows almost all of Bell County in the “abnormally dry” category as of June 12.
“The rain will improve things but there likely still will be a rainfall deficit,” Fano said. “Drought is a long-term phenomenon that builds up over time.”
After the rain, it is back to high humidity and summertime heat, Fano said.
