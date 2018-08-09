A brief thunderstorm dumped around half an inch of rain on the Killeen area Thursday evening, according to radar estimates from the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
The storms, which swept through the area at around 5 p.m., came with thunder and lighting that was linked to multiple reported structure fires throughout the area, according to police scanners.
Meteorologist Jason Godwin said the storms would likely subside throughout the evening with rain chances expected to jump back to 70 percent on Friday morning.
Despite wet conditions, Killeen residents can expect mild highs through the weekend.
Today, highs are projected at 93 degrees with a low of 72 in the evening.
On Saturday, highs are expected at 90 degrees with a low of 72.
Godwin said despite the high chances of storms — which will hang around 60 percent all weekend — winds will likely stay mild.
“In general, winds will be on the lighter but some of these thunderstorms can produce some gusty wind,” he said.
Godwin said flood chances over the weekend were unlikely given the dry conditions — but if a lot of rain hits, it’s possible.
“Because we’ve been so dry lately, the ground and rivers can take quite a bit of water,” Godwin said. “It would take some pretty seriously rain fall to get some flooding.”
