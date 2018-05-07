Summer is coming, but it doesn’t look like more rain will follow suit.
The National Weather Service predicts the week ahead, and weeks to come, to be dry and warm, with the next chance for rain being Sunday.
It won’t be much, said meteorologist Jason Godwin. A 30 percent chance for only one-fourth-inch to one-half-inch of rain could fall.
“It doesn’t look like anything particularly heavy,” Godwin said.
Last Friday, NWS recorded about 1.89 inches of rain around the Killeen-Fort Hood area. That total was greater for the entire month of April, for which total rain was only 1.05 inches.
It might be months before rain like that falls, or before drought conditions improve.
The Texas Drought Monitor indicates moderate drought conditions throughout most of Central Texas. Godwin said East Texas currently isn’t experiencing the same drought conditions — West Texas, however, was said to be “much worse.”
Godwin said the extended outlook indicates these conditions will continue at least through July 31.
It only takes one major rain event to put a dent into drought conditions, he said. But odds aren’t in favor of that happening.
High temperatures will hover around the 90-degree mark throughout the week.
Tuesday's forecast calls for a high of 90 with a low of 65.
Wednesday is expected to have a high of 89 and a low of 65.
Thursday’s forecast calls for a high of 88 with a low of 66.
Friday is expected to have a high of 89 and a low of 69.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level is about 5 feet below normal elevation, and Belton Lake is about 2 feet below normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
