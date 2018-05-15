Risk for winds up to 70 mph and up to ping pong ball sized-hail mainly over Lampasas County and dipping into Coryell County exists this evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologist Patricia Sanchez said the main core of the severe weather will remain west of Killen and move steadily south. Up to 1 to 2 inches of rain are expected from the weather, Sanchez said,
The weather should start to dissipate around 5:30 p.m., according to Sanchez.
The storm does not bring a cold front, Sanchez said.
"This is just a typical summer thing," she said.
