The National Weather Service on Monday issued a “hazardous weather outlook” for many Central Texas counties lasting all week, including Bell, Coryell and Lampasas.
On Monday, many folks in the region experienced scattered rainfall throughout the day that was predicted to last into Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
"We're expecting rain to be ongoing on Monday, and could wane in the evening," said Jason Godwin, National Weather Service meteorologist, on Monday afternoon. He said rain is expected to develop again during the night and continue into Tuesday, when there is a 60 percent chance of rain.
Rainfall totals as of 5 p.m. on Monday were around an inch of rainfall in Killeen and less than a tenth of an inch in surrounding areas, Godwin said.
The National Weather Service said in its advisory that people should be on the lookout for minor flooding of streets and low-lying areas.
“The main threat will be from heavy rain, but a storm or two may contain gusty winds,” according to the National Weather Service.
The cause of the rain was low pressure and tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico that meteorologists predicted will not budge for most of the week.
