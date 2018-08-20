A slight chance of thunderstorms may bring some rain to the Killeen area today, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
“We have a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms through Monday night,” said Jason Godwin, a meteorologist with the NWS.
While any precipitation is welcome in the severe drought currently affecting most of Bell County, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System, the potential storms today aren’t likely to produce a considerable amount, Godwin said.
“Most people probably aren’t going to see rain but some might. We aren’t expecting any severe weather,” he said.
The high temperature is expected to be about 98 degrees today. The clouds should clear and the rest of the week should bring sunshine and a heat index ranging from 98 to 99 with lows in the mid-70s, according to the NWS.
“Heading into Tuesday, we are going to be looking at some pretty typical late summer weather as we close out August,” Godwin said.
He said the sunny weather pattern should continue into the weekend and potentially even longer.
Levels for local water sources at Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake were at 589.15 and 614.53 feet, respectively, as of press time
These elevations are down slightly from Aug. 12 when heavy rainfall caused a temporary rise in the waters.
Most cities in the area still remain at a stage 1 voluntary drought contingency but the severe weather last week prompted several area burn bans to be lifted temporarily, including those in Bell and Coryell counties.
The burn ban will be reconsidered by the commissioners’ court today, according to the county website.
The burn ban in Coryell County will be reconsidered by the commissioners’ court Aug. 27, according to an Aug. 13 news release from Judge John Firth.
All Bell County residents interested in burning must call 254-933-555 or 254-865-7201 in Coryell County, prior to burning.
