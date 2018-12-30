For Killeen residents who plan to travel around the New Year’s Day holiday, it is a good idea to prepare for cold weather and possibly freezing conditions, according to the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
“We will have some rain chances later today in the afternoon, and that should stop early tomorrow,” meteorologist Monique Sellers said Sunday. “Monday the forecast is pretty clear and the temperatures will be relatively high, in the low 60s, until a cold front comes through Monday night.”
Sellers said the cold front will drop overnight temperatures into the 20 and 30 degree range and will bring with it some strong winds with gusts up to 25 mph.
New Year’s Day itself should be mostly sunny, according to the NWS. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 45 degrees and a low of 30 degrees.
For those needing to travel Wednesday, wintry weather is again in the forecast, with a 60 percent chance of freezing rain and sleet before noon, and a 50 percent chance of rain and sleet after noon.
Sellers said the chance of actually receiving freezing rain on Wednesday is small but it remains a possibility.
Wednesday night will also see a 20 percent chance of snow, with the low temperature expected to reach 27 degrees.
The rest of the week should be relatively clear, with sunny skies expected Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.