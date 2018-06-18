1. Yes. These veterans earned the exemption with their service; it should be retained.

2. Yes. The perk has been offered since 2004; it would be wrong to end it now.

3. No. Offering the exemption cost the city $300,000 last year. It’s time to cut if off.

4. No. The policy should be scaled back to make it more sustainable for the city.

5. Unsure. You can’t put a price on veterans’ service, but the city budget is limited.

