The Central Texas area is still forecasted to receive some wet weather through Wednesday due to a tropical surge in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
While the brunt of the inclement weather will be felt in South Texas near the coastal regions, Killeen will be on the northernmost fringe of the activity, said meteorologist Matt Stalley with NWS.
Thunderstorms are likely through Tuesday, with chances of rain reaching 60 percent.
“The chance will be highest during the afternoon to evening hours,” said Stalley. “The increased cloud cover will offer somewhat cooler temperatures.”
Highs are projected to cap around 85 degrees, with lows about 72 through the middle of the week.
Despite the milder temperatures, the humidity will still linger, said meteorologist Dennis Cain with NWS.
The chance of storms will decrease to 30 percent by Thursday, with a forecasted high of 91.
“Thunderstorms will taper off towards the end of the week and temperatures will return to the 90s by Friday,” Stalley said.
The warm conditions will return just in time for the calendar start of summer on June 21.
The weather will likely be sunny heading into the weekend with a high near 94 degrees by Saturday, according to NWS.
Although Cain said this week’s weather is likely not going to be severe, residents in need of tips for thunderstorm preparation and safety can find resources at https://disastersafety.org/thunderstorms/
