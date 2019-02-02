It may be a wet start to the month of February.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth predicts rain chances as high as 40 percent by Thursday. Before that, Tuesday and Wednesday will see about 20 percent chances of rain.
Meteorologist Jason Godwin said widespread precipitation anywhere from a quarter to a half an inch can be expected in the week to come.
“Some will see more. Some will see less,” Godwin said. “That will be the prevailing theme for next week.”
Currently, Central Texas is drought-free, according to the Texas Drought Monitor. Areas in the Panhandle and deep South Texas are experiencing some level of drought, but the Killeen area isn’t aching for rain, according to Godwin.
Sunday is expected to have a high of 74 and a low of 60.
The high on Monday is expected to be 79 with a low of 60.
The forecast on Tuesday calls for a high of 76 with a low of 64.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for a high of 76 with a low of 60.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level is more than 4 feet above normal elevation, and Belton Lake is nearly 5 feet above normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
